James Taylor and Jackson Browne combine for a memorable evening

Having two legendary performers on the same bill is generally no guarantee that they’ll perform together. But a special feature of Saturday night’s James Taylor/Jackson Browne concert at Enterprise Center was that the iconic singer-songwriters — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers both — actually sat in and sang together, playing both lead and support roles.
Taylor strolled onstage near the end of Browne’s 70-minute opening set to share vocals on one of Browne’s signature songs, “The Pretender.” “‘Scuse me while I pinch myself,” Browne quipped afterward. Taylor then stuck around to sing backup on “Runnin’ on Empty.”
Later, Browne joined Taylor to lead the latter’s All-Star Band through the Eagles’ hit “Take It Easy,” which Browne co-wrote with the late Glenn Frey, and remained onstage while Taylor sang “You’ve Got a Friend.”
Those were the concert’s primary highlights, but they weren’t the only ones. Both performers have deep catalogs of hits and fan favorites, many of which were heard by evening’s end.
Browne peppered his set with songs he’s been singing for decades, including “Doctor My Eyes,” “Fountain of Sorrow” and “Somebody’s Baby” but gave over a large portion of his performance to more recent songs.
In July, he released “Downhill from Everywhere,” his first collection of new songs in seven years. He performed the album’s title track as well as “The Dreamer” and “Until Justice Is Real,” each of them commenting on topical issues, including environmentalism, immigration and — as the title indicates — justice.
But it was a few lines from 2014’s “The Long Way Around” that hit the hardest, given that there’s yet another senseless school shooting in the news. “It’s never been that hard to buy a gun,” Browne sang. “Now they’ll sell a Glock 19 to just about anyone/The seeds of tragedy are there/In what we feel we have the right to bear.”
Whether many in the large crowd took those lyrics to heart is up for grabs, of course, but Browne has been telling hard truths about himself and about us for half a century now and his words are still worth heeding.
Browne was backed by a seven-piece band that included standout guitarists Greg Leisz and Mason Stoops and vocalists Tiffany Cross and Althea Mills. Between songs, he spoke warmly about St. Louis, saying he had many good memories of the city: “The guitars I bought here, the speeches I heard here, the shows I did here at the Mississippi River Festival,” he said.
Taylor, too, has been performing here for decades, and despite his avuncular presence, penchant for between-song dad jokes, and mellow rock aesthetic, his songs are about intensely personal and occasionally political struggles.
Early in his 110-minute set, Taylor talked about how a verse of “That’s Why I’m Here” refers to the death of his friend John Belushi and how that sad event served as a wake-up call about his own drug abuse. He dedicated the song to anyone in recovery, joking that he also had plenty of songs “for those of us who are still (expletive deleted) up.”
Taylor’s 12-piece All-Star Band is aptly named, as it includes famed side musicians such as drummer Steve Gadd, guitarist Michael Landau, keyboardist Larry Goldings and saxophonist “Blue Lou” Marini, as well as longtime backing vocalists Arnold McCuller and Kate Markowitz, plus Taylor’s 20-year-old son Henry.
The group appeared in various configurations as Taylor played through the classic numbers “Country Road,” “Mexico,” “Sweet Baby James” “Carolina in My Mind” and, of course, “Fire and Rain.”
When an audience member called out for the latter tune — which obviously would be performed at some point in the show, Taylor deadpanned, “We will do that, yes.”
Holding up his setlist, he added, “I wrote it down so I wouldn’t forget.”
Ouch.
Taylor offered one song from his 2020 album “American Standard,” which he noted was released “the same week as COVID.” Not being able to tour to promote the album, he said, made him feel like he was “dropping his baby down a well.”
The song, an obscurity called “Easy as Rollin’ Off a Log,” was taken from an old Merrie Melodies cartoon, “Katnip Kollege,” part of which unspooled on the video screen while he sang.
The set closed with “Shower the People,” which, as always, allowed McCuller a welcome moment in the spotlight, followed by Taylor’s hit cover of Marvin Gaye’s “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You).”
Besides the appearance by Browne, the encore included Taylor’s Martin Luther King tribute, “Shed a Little Light.” He capped off the evening with “You Can Close Your Eyes,” a duet with his son Henry.
Taylor and Browne are perhaps getting a little long in the tooth — they’re both 73 — but the familiarity of their presence and the overall pleasantness of the concert hopefully didn’t mute the messages conveyed by both artists and their still-vital songs.