James Taylor and Jackson Browne combine for a memorable evening

In July, he released “Downhill from Everywhere,” his first collection of new songs in seven years. He performed the album’s title track as well as “The Dreamer” and “Until Justice Is Real,” each of them commenting on topical issues, including environmentalism, immigration and — as the title indicates — justice.

But it was a few lines from 2014’s “The Long Way Around” that hit the hardest, given that there’s yet another senseless school shooting in the news. “It’s never been that hard to buy a gun,” Browne sang. “Now they’ll sell a Glock 19 to just about anyone/The seeds of tragedy are there/In what we feel we have the right to bear.”

Whether many in the large crowd took those lyrics to heart is up for grabs, of course, but Browne has been telling hard truths about himself and about us for half a century now and his words are still worth heeding.

Browne was backed by a seven-piece band that included standout guitarists Greg Leisz and Mason Stoops and vocalists Tiffany Cross and Althea Mills. Between songs, he spoke warmly about St. Louis, saying he had many good memories of the city: “The guitars I bought here, the speeches I heard here, the shows I did here at the Mississippi River Festival,” he said.