Jason Isbell to donate money from Morgan Wallen's sales

Grammy-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell said on Wednesday he is going to donate to the NAACP any money he makes from Morgan Wallen's cover of one of his songs.

Wallen, who has had the No. 1 album in the country for the past four weeks, was caught on camera last week saying a racial slur, but sales of his record increased after radio stations removed him from their playlists.

Wallen included a cover of the song on his sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album.”

“I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks,” Isbell, a popular Americana artist and former member of the Drive-By Truckers, wrote on Twitter earlier Wednesday.

Wallen had been performing a cover version of “Cover Me Up” for a while before he recorded his own version, which leapt to the Top 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart and earned platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Wallen asked fans not to downplay the racist language he was caught saying on camera and said that he accepted the punishments he faced.