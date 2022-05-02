J'Nai Bridges will kick off 2023 Great Artists Series of classical concerts

Washington University has announced the lineup for its 2023 Great Artist Series. The four concerts offer classical music enthusiasts an all-too-rare opportunity to hear some of today’s finest musicians in recital.

The 2022 series concluded Sunday night with a performance by pianist Seong-Jin Cho.

The 2023 season, held in the E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall of the 560 Music Center in University City, will feature mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges on Jan. 29; the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields with cellist Johannes Moser on March 4; pianist Emanuel Ax on March 26; and violinist Augustin Hadelich on April 16.

The musical programs for each of the concerts have yet to be determined.

Bridges recently performed with the Washington National Opera, the National Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony. She made her Metropolitan Opera debut as Nefertiti in Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten,” a production that won the 2022 Grammy Award for best opera recording. She was also featured in Richard Danielpour’s oratorio “The Passion of Yeshua” with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which won the 2021 Grammy for best choral performance.

Renowned for its fresh interpretations of the world’s greatest orchestral music, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields is currently led by violin virtuoso Joshua Bell. It will be joined on the program by acclaimed cellist Johannes Moser, who has performed with a number of leading orchestras and recorded concertos by Dvořák, Lalo, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

Ax, of course, is familiar to St. Louis audiences, having performed many times with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. In collaboration with famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and violinist Leonidas Kavakos, the Grammy-winning Ax released “Beethoven for Three: Symphonies Nos. 2 and 5” in March.

Regarded as one of the great violinists of our time, Hadelich is a Grammy winner and in 2018 was named “Instrumentalist of the Year” by Musical America. Born in Italy to German parents, he’s now an American citizen. Hadelich’s most recent recording is 2021’s “Bach — Sonatas & Partitas.”

Subscription orders for the series will be available beginning May 23. The cost is $120, which includes premier reserved seating, ticketing fees and, when available, post-concert receptions with the artists. Single tickets go on sale Sept. 6, priced at $40, $32 for Washington U. faculty and staff, and $15 for students and children.

For more information, visit edison.wustl.edu, or call 314-935-6543.