10 upcoming St. Louis concerts you don't want to miss

Here's a rundown of some of the latest St. Louis concert announcements, listed chronologically:

• Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, 7:30 p.m. June 25, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $49.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

• Walker Hayes, Caitlyn Smith, Ryan Griffin, 6:30 p.m. July 1, Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue, $25-$45, on sale now, stlballparkvillage.com

• The Cult “We Own the Night Tour” with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Zola Jesus, 7:30 p.m. July 10, the Factory, $49.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

• A Day to Remember "Just Some Shows" with Beartooth, Bad Omens, 6 p.m. Aug. 12, St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, $39.50-$69.50, on sale now, ticketmaster.com

• The R&B Kickback with Brian McKnight, SWV and Lyfe Jennings, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $75-$149, on sale now, ticketmaster.com

• Death Cab for Cutie “Asphalt Meadows Tour” with Low, 8 p.m. Oct. 13, the Factory, $39.50-$69.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

• The Record Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard, $25-$30, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

• Judy Collins, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, the Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Boulevard, $33.50-$69, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, metrotix.com

• “Halludoween 2022” with Ludo, Broken Bride, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $35-$45 with $100 VIP available, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

• Smashing Pumpkins “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Jane’s Addiction, Poppy, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue, $46-$147, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

