10 upcoming St. Louis concerts you don't want to miss

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins

 Photo by Paul Elledge

Here's a rundown of some of the latest St. Louis concert announcements, listed chronologically:

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, 7:30 p.m. June 25, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $49.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

Walker Hayes, Caitlyn Smith, Ryan Griffin, 6:30 p.m. July 1, Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue, $25-$45, on sale now, stlballparkvillage.com

The Cult “We Own the Night Tour” with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Zola Jesus, 7:30 p.m. July 10, the Factory, $49.50-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

The Cult

The Cult

A Day to Remember "Just Some Shows" with  Beartooth, Bad Omens, 6 p.m. Aug. 12, St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights, $39.50-$69.50, on sale now, ticketmaster.com

The R&B Kickback with Brian McKnight, SWV and Lyfe Jennings, 8 p.m. Aug. 13, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $75-$149, on sale now, ticketmaster.com

Music Brian McKnight Interview

Music artist Brian McKnight speaks during an interview with the Associated Press during Essence Fest in New Orleans, Thursday, July 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Death Cab for Cutie “Asphalt Meadows Tour” with Low, 8 p.m. Oct. 13, the Factory, $39.50-$69.50, on sale at 10 a.m. May 20, ticketmaster.com

Death Cab for Cutie

Death Cab for Cutie

The Record Company, 8 p.m. Oct. 20, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard, $25-$30, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

Judy Collins, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, the Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Boulevard, $33.50-$69, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, metrotix.com

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Judy Collins performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“Halludoween 2022” with Ludo, Broken Bride, 8 p.m. Oct. 28-29, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $35-$45 with $100 VIP available, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

Smashing Pumpkins “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Jane’s Addiction, Poppy, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue, $46-$147, on sale at 10 a.m. May 13, ticketmaster.com

