21 new concert announcements you don't want to miss

Grab your calendar: Here's the rundown on some of the latest shows coming to St. Louis.

$uicideboy$ “Greyday Tour 2022” with Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, Dj Scheme, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, $35-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, livenation.com

Courtney Marie Andrews, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $17, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketweb.com

Animal Collective, 8 p.m. July 23 (rescheduled from an earlier date), the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $36-$41, ticketmaster.com

Black Pistol Fire

Black Pistol Fire

Black Pistol Fire “The Bad Habit Tour” with Lillie Mae, Shooks, 8 p.m. Aug. 9, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard, on sale at noon June 10, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com

The Calling, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street, $25-$30, on sale at noon June 10, metrotix.com

Judy Collins

Judy Collins. Handout photo

Judy Collins, 8 p.m. Oct. 26 (postponed from an earlier date), the Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Boulevard, $33.50-$69, metrotix.com

Dead Horses, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street, $14-$19, metrotix.com

Descendents

Descendents

Descendents, H20, Surfbort, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $40-$55, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketmaster.com

David Nail

David Nail

Freedom Jam USA 2022 with David Nail, Mark Perkins, Molly Lovette, Taylor Austin Dye, Brady Seals, 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield, $5-$55, eventbrite.com

92.3 WIL Crown & Country Series with Jon Langston, 8 p.m. July 22, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

Leftover Salmon

Leftover Salmon

Leftover Salmon, One Way Traffic, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the Ready Room (outdoors), 4195 Manchester Avenue, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketweb.com

Pointfest with Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, the Struts, Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings, New Years Day, the Warning, Brookroyal and the Ricters, Sept. 24, rescheduled from May 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, tickets on sale sale, original tickets will be honored at the new date, livenation.com

Phoenix

Phoenix

Phoenix “Alpha Zulu Tour," 8 p.m Sept. 22, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $50-$70, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10

Polo G

Polo G

Polo G, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue, $44.50-$74.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketmaster.com

Red Fang

Red Fang

Red Fang, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, the Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Avenue, $20, ticketweb.com

Taylor Tomlinson “The Have It All Tour,” 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $26.75-$167.43, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketmaster.com

Too Many Zooz, Yam Yam, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $23, tickteweb.com

Vista Kicks, 9 p.m. Sept. 9, the Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue, $17, ticketweb.com

Damon Wayans Jr., 8 p.m. July 21, 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 22-23, Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, $35-$50, heliumcomedy.com

William Ellliott Whitmore, the Local Honeys, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $17, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketweb.com

Michael Yo

Michael Yo

Michael Yo, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10, St. Louis Funny Bone, 614 West Port Plaza Drive, $20-$25, stlouisfunnybone.com

