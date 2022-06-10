21 new St. Louis concert announcements you don't want to miss

Kevin C. Johnson Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Kevin C. Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Grab your calendar: Here's the rundown on some of the latest shows coming to St. Louis.

• $uicideboy$ “Greyday Tour 2022” with Ski Mask the Slump God, $not, Code Orange, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, Dj Scheme, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, $35-$79.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, livenation.com

• Courtney Marie Andrews, 8 p.m. Dec. 2, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $17, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketweb.com

• Animal Collective, 8 p.m. July 23 (rescheduled from an earlier date), the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $36-$41, ticketmaster.com

• Black Pistol Fire “The Bad Habit Tour” with Lillie Mae, Shooks, 8 p.m. Aug. 9, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard, on sale at noon June 10, $20-$25, ticketmaster.com

• The Calling, 8 p.m. Oct. 19, Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street, $25-$30, on sale at noon June 10, metrotix.com

• Judy Collins, 8 p.m. Oct. 26 (postponed from an earlier date), the Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Boulevard, $33.50-$69, metrotix.com

• Dead Horses, 8 p.m. Aug. 25, Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street, $14-$19, metrotix.com

• Descendents, H20, Surfbort, 8 p.m. Sept. 13, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $40-$55, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketmaster.com

• Freedom Jam USA 2022 with David Nail, Mark Perkins, Molly Lovette, Taylor Austin Dye, Brady Seals, 4 p.m. Sept. 10, Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield, $5-$55, eventbrite.com

• 92.3 WIL Crown & Country Series with Jon Langston, 8 p.m. July 22, Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard, $25-$30, ticketmaster.com

• Leftover Salmon, One Way Traffic, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, the Ready Room (outdoors), 4195 Manchester Avenue, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketweb.com

• Pointfest with Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, the Struts, Yelawolf & Shooter Jennings, New Years Day, the Warning, Brookroyal and the Ricters, Sept. 24, rescheduled from May 21, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, tickets on sale sale, original tickets will be honored at the new date, livenation.com

• Phoenix “Alpha Zulu Tour," 8 p.m Sept. 22, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard, $50-$70, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10

• Polo G, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue, $44.50-$74.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketmaster.com

• Red Fang, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, the Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Avenue, $20, ticketweb.com

• Taylor Tomlinson “The Have It All Tour,” 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street, $26.75-$167.43, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketmaster.com

• Too Many Zooz, Yam Yam, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $23, tickteweb.com

• Vista Kicks, 9 p.m. Sept. 9, the Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue, $17, ticketweb.com

• Damon Wayans Jr., 8 p.m. July 21, 7:30 and 10 p.m. July 22-23, Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, $35-$50, heliumcomedy.com

• William Ellliott Whitmore, the Local Honeys, 8 p.m. Nov. 5, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $17, on sale at 10 a.m. June 10, ticketweb.com

• Michael Yo, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10, St. Louis Funny Bone, 614 West Port Plaza Drive, $20-$25, stlouisfunnybone.com

