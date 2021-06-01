3 Doors Down celebrating 'The Better Life' at St. Louis Music Park

3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold says “Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released ‘The Better Life.’ That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer. It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there.”