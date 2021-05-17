311 heading to St. Louis Music Park for late summer show

311’s “Live From the Ride” tour is at St. Louis Music Park with a show on Sept. 15.

Iration and Iya Terra are also on the bill.

Tickets are $34.50-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com.

The name “Live From the Ride” is a play on “Live From The Hive,” the online live-stream concert

series that the band launched from their Hive Studio in 2020.

The tour comes on the heels of the band’s 30th anniversary.

311’s Nick Hexum said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our

fans have been craving. The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to