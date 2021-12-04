5 Seconds of Summer coming to St. Louis Music Park

In a statement, the band said: “This year we’re celebrating 10 years of 5 Seconds of Summer. Singlehandedly the best 10 years of our lives. So to honor every experience, lesson and person we’ve encountered we decided to make The 5 Seconds of Summer show. Something that captures the pursuit of creation, the love of the relationship we have with our fans and the endless boundary of what it means to be in a band. Above all else we were once again rediscovering how beautiful it is to be able to share our story together. Alongside that we will release a song called 2011 which is an homage to the past, and a nod to what we have in store to the future. We’ve loved every minute of being in this band. Here’s to another ten years of 5 Seconds of Summer.”