8 new concert announcements you don't want to miss

New Orleans act Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, classic hair bands Warrant, Winger, Lita Ford, and rising country act Jack Owen are among the new concerts coming to St. Louis.

Here are the latest concert announcements, listed chronologically.

Dance Gavin Dance

Dance Gavin Dance

Dance Gavin Dance, Royal Coda, Body Thief, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., $35-$40, on sale at 10 a.m. June 30,  ticketmaster.com

Trombone Shorty

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, 8 p.m. Sept. 22, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $39.50-$49.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 30, ticketmaster.com

Warrant

Warrant

Warrant, Winger, Lita Ford, 7 p.m. Sept. 30, Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, $35-$85, ticketmaster.com

Marshall Tucker Band, 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Family Arena, $45-$95, ticketmaster.com

Jake Owen, Travis Denning, 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Family Arena, $45-$85, ticketmaster.com

Dayglow

Dayglow

Dayglow’s “People in Motion Tour 2022” with Ritt Momney, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, the Pageant, $29.50-$35, ticketmaster.com

The Joy Formidable

The Joy Formidable

The Joy Formidable, Cuffed Up, 8 p.m. Nov. 1, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6304 Delmar Boulevard, $23-$25, on sale at 10 a.m. June 30, ticketmaster.com

I Prevail

I Prevail

I Prevail’s “True Power Tour with Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, Stand Atlantic, 7 p.m. Nov. 9, the Factory, $36-50, ticketmaster.com

 

