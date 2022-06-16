 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
9 new concert announcements you don't want to miss

Post Malone at Enterprise Center

Post Malone performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Post Malone, Mary J. Blige, Ryan Adams and GIVĒON highlight this week’s latest concert announcements.

The shows are listed chronologically.

Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., $36.50-$226.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 17, livenation.com

Andrea Gibson’s “You Better Be Lightning Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th Street, $18-$23, metrotix.com

GIVĒON

GIVĒON

GIVĒON’s “Give or Take Tour 2022” with Jenevieve, RIMON, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, the Pageant, $35-$65, on sale at 10 a.m. June 17, ticketmaster.com

Conan Gray’s “Superache Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 3, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $34.50-$54.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, ticketmaster.com

Tom Segura’s “I’m Coming Everywhere Tour,” 10 p.m. Oct. 8 (second show following 7 p.m. Oct. 8),  Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard, $39-$99, metrotix.com

CMA Fest 2022 - Day 4

Tenille Townes performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Chevy Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tenn.

Tenille Townes, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., $20-$25, ticketweb.com

Mary J. Blige and Nas

Mary J. Blige performs with Nas at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 31.

Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” with Ella Mai, Queen Naija, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Enterprise Center, $66.50-$136.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 17, ticketmaster.com

Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams

Ryan Adams, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, the Factory, $49.50-$89.50, on sale at 9 a.m. June 17, ticketmaster.com

Tyrone Wells’ “The Somebody to You Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com

The Blender by Kevin C. Johnson

