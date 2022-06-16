9 new concert announcements you don't want to miss

Post Malone, Mary J. Blige, Ryan Adams and GIVĒON highlight this week’s latest concert announcements.

The shows are listed chronologically.

• Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 17, Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., $36.50-$226.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 17, livenation.com

• Andrea Gibson’s “You Better Be Lightning Tour,” 8 p.m. Sept. 27, Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th Street, $18-$23, metrotix.com

• GIVĒON’s “Give or Take Tour 2022” with Jenevieve, RIMON, 8 p.m. Sept. 30, the Pageant, $35-$65, on sale at 10 a.m. June 17, ticketmaster.com

• Conan Gray’s “Superache Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 3, the Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield, $34.50-$54.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, ticketmaster.com

• Tom Segura’s “I’m Coming Everywhere Tour,” 10 p.m. Oct. 8 (second show following 7 p.m. Oct. 8), Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard, $39-$99, metrotix.com

• Tenille Townes, 8 p.m. Oct. 8, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., $20-$25, ticketweb.com

• Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” with Ella Mai, Queen Naija, 8 p.m. Oct. 12, Enterprise Center, $66.50-$136.50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 17, ticketmaster.com

• Ryan Adams, 8 p.m. Oct. 17, the Factory, $49.50-$89.50, on sale at 9 a.m. June 17, ticketmaster.com

• Tyrone Wells’ “The Somebody to You Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Old Rock House, $22-$25, metrotix.com

