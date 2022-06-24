9 new concert announcements you don't want to miss

Heavy metal legend Judas Priest, rapper Pusha T, singer-songwriter Amanda Shires and country singer Billy Currington are among the latest new concert announcements, listed below chronologically.

• Billy Currington, Bobby Ford Band, Johnny Henry Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza, 601 Clark Avenue, $25-$50, axs.com

• Black Knife, Traffic Death, Blackwell, 7 p.m. Sept 17, the Ready Room,4140 Manchester Avenue, $10, eventbrite.com

• Denzel Curry’s “Melt My Eyes Tour” with AG Club, redveil, playthatboizay, 8 p.m. Sept. 20, the Pageant, $35-$40, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, ticketmaster.com

• Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry Tour Phase 2,” 8 p.m. Sept. 29, the Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., $35-$40, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, ticketmaster.com

• Violent Femmes’ “Live 22 Tour,” 8 p.m. Oct. 2, the Pageant, $35-$50, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, ticketmaster.com

• Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue, $35-$45, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, ticketweb.com

• Judas Priest’s “50 Heavy Metal Years” with Queensryche, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, the Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, $50-$128, ticketmaster.com

• Amanda Shires, 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Old Rock House, 1200 South 7th Street, $30-$35, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, metrotix.com

• Dropkick Murphys’ “This Machine Theater Tour,” 8 p.m. Nov. 18, the Factory, $45-$75, on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, ticketmaster.com

