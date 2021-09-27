 Skip to main content
'A Drag Queen Christmas' is heading to the Factory
'A Drag Queen Christmas' is heading to the Factory

Shea Coulee

Shea Coulee

 Courtesy of the artist

“A Drag Queen Christmas” hosted by Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change is at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Factory in Chesterfield. Performing are Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kylie Sonique Love, Crystal Methyd, Willam, Jaida Essence Hall, and Shea Coulee.

All of the performers are veterans of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Tickets are $43-$170 at ticketmaster.com.

The show is presented by Murry & Peter.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory requires a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.

 

