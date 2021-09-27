'A Drag Queen Christmas' is heading to the Factory

“A Drag Queen Christmas” hosted by Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change is at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Factory in Chesterfield. Performing are Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kylie Sonique Love, Crystal Methyd, Willam, Jaida Essence Hall, and Shea Coulee.
All of the performers are veterans of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Tickets are $43-$170 at ticketmaster.com.
-
Rolling Stones get moving again with tour that launches in St. Louis with opener Revivalists
-
The Rolling Stones advise fans to get vaccinated or tested as tour starts Sunday in St. Louis
-
Nikki Glaser is funny, dirty, spontaneous in sold-out homecoming show at the Factory
-
Alanis Morissette captivates at 'Jagged Little Pill' concert at packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
Nelly heading to Ballpark Village for birthday party concert
The show is presented by Murry & Peter.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The Factory requires a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for entry.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today