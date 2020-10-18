 Skip to main content
Aaron Kamm and One Drops' concert at the Lot is rescheduled for Oct. 30
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops’ concert today (Oct 17) at outdoor pop-up venue the Lot has been rescheduled for Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. The postponement came because of inclement weather.

The show is sold out. 

All tickets for the original date will be honored on the new date. If ou can’t make the new date, refunds are available.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

