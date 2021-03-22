 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Lewis returning to Chesterfield Amphitheater in concert
0 comments

Aaron Lewis returning to Chesterfield Amphitheater in concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis performs at LakeShake at FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Friday, June 17, 2016, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Aaron Lewis returns to Chesterfield Amphitheater with a concert on May 21. Show time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$89 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 26 at ticketmaster.com.

Face masks are required. Seating is socially distanced. Seats are sold in pods based on group size. 

Lawn is general admission but groups will be required to stay at least six feet from other groups.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's female cosmonaut inspires new Barbie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports