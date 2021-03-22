Aaron Lewis returning to Chesterfield Amphitheater in concert

Aaron Lewis returns to Chesterfield Amphitheater with a concert on May 21. Show time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$89 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 26 at ticketmaster.com.
Face masks are required. Seating is socially distanced. Seats are sold in pods based on group size.
Lawn is general admission but groups will be required to stay at least six feet from other groups.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today