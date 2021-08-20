Actor Dennis Quaid coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall in concert

Actor and singer Dennis Quaid performs live at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a concert on Nov. 12. Event time is at 8 p.m.
Quaid is embarking on a 12-city tour.
Tickets are $30-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111.
The show is presented by the Sheldon Concert Hall and the Old Rock House.
Get more information at thesheldon.org.
Quaid’s shows are country and rock-driven and includes songs from the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic “Great Balls of Fire” starring Quaid.
Quaid will release a new inspirational album set for 2022.
