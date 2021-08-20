 Skip to main content
Actor Dennis Quaid coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall in concert
 Kevin C. Johnson

Actor and singer Dennis Quaid performs live at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a concert on Nov. 12. Event time is at 8 p.m. 

Quaid is embarking on a 12-city tour.

Tickets are $30-$40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111.

The show is presented by the Sheldon Concert Hall and the Old Rock House.

Get more information at thesheldon.org.

Quaid’s shows are country and rock-driven and includes songs from the Jerry Lee Lewis biopic  “Great Balls of Fire” starring Quaid.

 Quaid will release a new inspirational album set for 2022.

 

