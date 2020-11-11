 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adam Ferrara coming to Helium Comedy Club for New Year's Eve run
0 comments

Adam Ferrara coming to Helium Comedy Club for New Year's Eve run

Subscribe for $5/5 months
Adam Ferrara

Adam Ferrara

Actor and comedian Adam Ferrara is at Helium Comedy Club for New Year’s Eve, with additional shows Jan. 1-2.

He’ll perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $84-$168 for two-person and four-person tables for the early show. A dinner and show package is available for the early show only. 

Tickets for the late show are $112-$264 for two-person and four-person tables.

He performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1 and 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 2. Tickets are $44-$132 for these tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports