Adam Ferrara heads to Helium Comedy Club
Adam Ferrara heads to Helium Comedy Club

Adam Ferrara

Adam Ferrara, who'd been book for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day shows at Helium Comedy Club that were ultimately canceled, will perform at the club March 4-6.

Show times are at 8 p.m. March 4, and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. March 5-6.

Ticket prices are $36-$120 for two, three and four-person tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

