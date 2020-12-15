Adam Ferrara's shows at Helium Comedy Club are canceled including NYE

Update: Adam Ferrara's shows at Helium Comedy Club have been canceled and will be rescheduled. No reason was given for the explanation. Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Previous post: Actor and comedian Adam Ferrara is at Helium Comedy Club for New Year’s Eve, with additional shows Jan. 1-2.

He’ll perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $84-$168 for two-person and four-person tables for the early show. A dinner and show package is available for the early show only.

Tickets for the late show are $112-$264 for two-person and four-person tables.

He performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1 and 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 2. Tickets are $44-$132 for these tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

