Adam Ferrara's shows at Helium Comedy Club are canceled including NYE
Adam Ferrara's shows at Helium Comedy Club are canceled including NYE

Update: Adam Ferrara's shows at Helium Comedy Club have been canceled and will be rescheduled. No reason was given for the explanation. Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Previous postActor and comedian Adam Ferrara is at Helium Comedy Club for New Year’s Eve, with additional shows Jan. 1-2.

He’ll perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets are $84-$168 for two-person and four-person tables for the early show. A dinner and show package is available for the early show only. 

Tickets for the late show are $112-$264 for two-person and four-person tables.

He performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 1 and 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 2. Tickets are $44-$132 for these tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

