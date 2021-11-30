Adele Givens replaces Damon Wayans Jr. at Helium Comedy Club

Latest update: Adele Givens is replacing Damon Wayans Jr. at Helium Comedy Club. Givens will perform at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 17-18, and at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.

Tickets are $22-$33.

No new dates have been scheduled for Wayans Jr., who had moved his May 2021 shows to December.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Update: Damon Wayans Jr.'s shows at Helium Comedy Club have been rescheduled from May to December. The new dates are Dec. 16-19. Click here for more information.

Earlier post: Damon Wayans Jr. will perform at Helium Comedy Club May 13-16.

He'll perform at 7:30 p.m. May 13, 7:30 and 10 p.m. May 14-15, and 7 p.m. May 16.

Tickets are $70-$180 for tables of two, three and four.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.