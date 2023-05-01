You don’t want to miss this. Classic rock band Aerosmith is hitting the road one more time for its farewell “Peace Out” world tour, including a stop at Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

The Black Crowes will open and tickets are $59.95-$499.95, on sale at 10 a.m. May 5 at ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are available.

In a statement, the Steven Tyler-led band said “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Drummer Joey Kramer will not tour with the band on “Peace Out.”

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Kramer also sat out his band’s recent residency in Las Vegas.

Aerosmith will celebrate its 50 years together each night of the tour, which begins Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. A special hometown show is in Boston on New Year’s Eve.

The tour is produced by Live Nation.

The band released its self-titled debut album in 1973 featuring “Dream On.”

Aerosmith is known for hits such as “Cryin,” “Amazing,” “Walk This Way,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” “Sweet Emotion” and “Crazy.”