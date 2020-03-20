After postponing tour coming to Enterprise Center, Zac Brown Band cancels

Zac Brown Band’s postponed spring tour, which has been scheduled to play Enterprise Center March 12 before it was called off, has officially been canceled. The band announced the news on its social media. The news comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the band initially postponed “The Owl Tour” stop, it said it’d reschedule the St. Louis show along with the other shows that had been called off. But the band changed course and as a health precaution, decided not to continue touring in 2020.

“We are in unprecedented times which requires unprecedented decisions. It is up to all of us to change the course of this pandemic and make sacrifices for the sake of our fellow man," the message reads in part.

Ticketmaster also lists the show as canceled and states refunds are available at point of purchase. Internet and phone orders will automatically be refunded.

