Agnostic Front is at Fubar with a show on Sept. 18; Prong is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
The show is the "Victims in Pain" 35th anniversary tour.
Get more information at fubarstl.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
