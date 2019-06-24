Subscribe for 99¢
Agnostic Front

Agnostic Front is at Fubar with a show on Sept. 18; Prong is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is the "Victims in Pain" 35th anniversary tour.

Tickets are $20-$22 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at fubarstl.com.

