 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air Supply books new venue the Factory in Chesterfield
0 comments

Air Supply books new venue the Factory in Chesterfield

{{featured_button_text}}
Air Supply

Air Supply

 Courtesy of the artist

Air Supply will perform at new concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Aug. 24. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara may share the big screen again soon

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports