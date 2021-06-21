Air Supply books new venue the Factory in Chesterfield

Air Supply will perform at new concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield with a show on Aug. 24. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50-$89.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The Factory will open July 16 with deadmau5.
Photos: First look inside the Factory, Chesterfield's newest concert venue
