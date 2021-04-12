 Skip to main content
AJR coming to St. Louis Music Park in 2022
AJR coming to St. Louis Music Park in 2022

AJR

AJR

 Photo by Shervin Lainez

AJR’s “The OK Orchestra Tour” will come to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights on May 31, 2022; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16; ticket prices are to be announced. Tickets are at ticketmater.com.

AJR was originally scheduled for 2020 at St. Louis Music Park, but that tour was canceled because of the pandemic. Also, the Maryland Heights venue was originally to open May 2020 but also never opened.

The band’s new album is “OK Orchestra.”

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

