 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AJR concert moves from St. Louis Music Park to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
0 comments

AJR concert moves from St. Louis Music Park to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

{{featured_button_text}}
AJR

AJR

 Photo by Shervin Lainez

Update: AJR’s May 31, 2022 concert at Saint Louis Music Park is moving down the street to the larger Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The show is part of the band’s “The OK Orchestra Tour.”

Click here for more information.

Original post: AJR’s “The OK Orchestra Tour” will come to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights on May 31, 2022; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16; ticket prices are to be announced. Tickets are at ticketmater.com.

AJR was originally scheduled for 2020 at St. Louis Music Park, but that tour was canceled because of the pandemic. Also, the Maryland Heights venue was originally to open May 2020 but also never opened.

The band’s new album is “OK Orchestra.”

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

El Jimador adds a wine twist for a perfect spring margarita

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports