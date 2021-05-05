AJR concert moves from St. Louis Music Park to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: AJR’s May 31, 2022 concert at Saint Louis Music Park is moving down the street to the larger Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

The show is part of the band’s “The OK Orchestra Tour.”

Original post: AJR’s “The OK Orchestra Tour” will come to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights on May 31, 2022; show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16; ticket prices are to be announced. Tickets are at ticketmater.com.

AJR was originally scheduled for 2020 at St. Louis Music Park, but that tour was canceled because of the pandemic. Also, the Maryland Heights venue was originally to open May 2020 but also never opened.