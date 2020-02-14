AJR with Quinn XCII heading to St. Louis Music Park

AJR with Quinn XCII’s “Everything Everywhere Tour” takes place Aug. 10 at St. Louis Music Park. Also on the bill are Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, and Ashe.
Show time is at 6 p.m.
Tickets go ons ale at 10 a.m. Feb. 21. Get tickets at livenation.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. Ticket prices are $39.50-$59.50.
The tour begins July 21 in Dallas, TX.
AJR’s new single and video is “BANG!”
Tags
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today