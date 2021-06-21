 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Al Franken coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall for 'The Only Senator on Tour' tour
0 comments

Al Franken coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall for 'The Only Senator on Tour' tour

{{featured_button_text}}
Al Franken

Al Franken

 Courtesy of the artist

Al Franken will appear at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show on Nov. 21. Event time is at 7:30 p.m.

The show is a stop on Franken’s “The Only Senator on Tour” tour.

Tickets are $49.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at metrotix.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports