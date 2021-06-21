 Skip to main content
Al Franken, 'The Only Senator on Tour,' will visit Sheldon Concert Hall
Al Franken, 'The Only Senator on Tour,' will visit Sheldon Concert Hall

Al Franken

Al Franken

 Courtesy of the artist

Al Franken will appear at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show Nov. 21. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

The show is a stop on Franken’s “The Only Senator on Tour.” 

Tickets are $49.50-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at metrotix.com.

