Alabama bringing its 50th anniversary tour to Enterprise Center

 Courtesy of the artist

Classic country music band Alabama brings its 50th Anniversary tour to Enterprise Center with a show 7 p.m. April 30. Exile is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $36.50-$126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at ticketmaster.com. Entry requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

News