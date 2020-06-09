Alanis Morissette's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre concert finds a 2021 date

Update: Alanis Morrisette's postponed July 18 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2021. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refund options are available as well. The scheduling change comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
Garbage and Liz Phair are also on the bill.
Previous update: Alanis Morissette has postponed her 2020 tour that was scheduled to come to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 18 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She asks fans to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at the new date, and asks fans to take care of themselves and each other.
Here's her note on social media:
Original post: Alanis Morissette is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre celebrating twenty-five years of her classic “Jagged Little Pill” album on July 18.
Tickets are $26-$126 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at livenation.com.
Morissette’s new single “Reasons I Drink” is from her upcoming album “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” out May 1.
“Jagged Little Pill" the musical opens on Broadway Dec. 5.
