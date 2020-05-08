Alanis Morissette's tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is postponed

Update: Alanis Morissette has postponed her 2020 tour that was scheduled to come to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 18 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She asks fans to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at the new date, and asks fans to take care of themselves and each other.

Here's her note on social media:

Click here and here for information on ticket refunding.

Original post: Alanis Morissette is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre celebrating twenty-five years of her classic “Jagged Little Pill” album on July 18.

Garbage and Liz Phair are also on the bill.

Tickets are $26-$126 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at livenation.com.