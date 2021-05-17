Alice Cooper heading to St. Louis Music Park with Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper with special guest Ace Frehley is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a concert on Oct. 2. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $19.50-$249.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 17 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour begins Sept 17 in Atlantic City.

Of touring with KISS’ Frehley, Cooper says: “We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

Cooper’s new album is “Detroit Stories.”

St. Louis Music Park had originally been scheduled to open in 2020 but will open later this year.

