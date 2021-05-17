 Skip to main content
Alice Cooper heading to St. Louis Music Park with Ace Frehley
Alice Cooper and Halestorm

Alice Cooper

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Alice Cooper with special guest Ace Frehley is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a concert on Oct. 2. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are $19.50-$249.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 17 at ticketmaster.com.

The tour begins Sept 17 in Atlantic City.

Of touring with KISS’ Frehley, Cooper says: “We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

Cooper’s new album is “Detroit Stories.” 

St. Louis Music Park had originally been scheduled to open in 2020 but will open later this year.

 

 

