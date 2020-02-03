You are the owner of this article.
Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for KSHE 95 Pig Roast
Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for KSHE 95 Pig Roast

Alice Cooper and Halestorm

Alice Cooper performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

KSHE 95 Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken, RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Jack Russell’s Great White is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 7. Show time is at 3:45 p.m.

Lawn and select reserved tickets are $19.95 the first week of sales. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at livenation.com.

 

