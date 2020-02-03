Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for KSHE 95 Pig Roast

KSHE 95 Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken, RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Jack Russell’s Great White is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 7. Show time is at 3:45 p.m.
Lawn and select reserved tickets are $19.95 the first week of sales. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at livenation.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
