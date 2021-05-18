Alicia Keys bringing world tour to St. Louis Music Park

Alicia Keys is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on Aug. 21, 2022. Show time is at 8 p.m.
The show is a stop on “ALICIA: The World Tour.”
Tickets are $39.50-$139.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not open.
St. Louis Music Park was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but instead will open later this year.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
