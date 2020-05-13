Allen Stone's Delmar Hall concert goes from postponed to canceled, refunds available

Update: Allen Stone's March 13 concert at Delmar Hall has gone from being postponed to canceled in wake of the current pandemic forcing him to cancel the remainder of his tour. Refunds are available at point of purchase. In a statement, he said: "It’s a super bummer but unfortunately the remainder of my 'Building Balance' Tour has been cancelled. It was my intention to make up the postponed shows but unfortunately it is not possible. Everyone who purchased a ticket will be subject to a refund at point of purchase. Stay safe out there everyone."