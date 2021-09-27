 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alt-J and Portugal. The Man team up for tour coming to Chaifetz Arena
0 comments

Alt-J and Portugal. The Man team up for tour coming to Chaifetz Arena

{{featured_button_text}}
Alt-J

Alt-J

 Photo by Rosie Matheson

Alt-J and Portugal. The Man are at Chaifetz Arena with a show on March 15.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Sir Chloe is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$99.50 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

“The Dream” is the name of the band’s new album, its fourth, to be released Feb. 11. The current single is “U&ME.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Julia Roberts leads tributes to late Notting Hill director Roger Michell

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News