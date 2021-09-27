Alt-J and Portugal. The Man team up for tour coming to Chaifetz Arena

Alt-J and Portugal. The Man are at Chaifetz Arena with a show on March 15.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Sir Chloe is also on the bill.
Tickets are $29.50-$99.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
“The Dream” is the name of the band’s new album, its fourth, to be released Feb. 11. The current single is “U&ME.”
