Alton band Pioneer Salesmen wins opening spot with Bon Jovi at Enterprise Center

Pioneer Salesmen just booked the gig of a lifetime. The indie alt-rock band from Alton will open for Bon Jovi on April 21 at Enterprise Center.

Pioneer Salesmen entered a video in Bon Jovi’s contest to find a local opening act.

“This feels great,” says frontman and guitarist Sam McDonell. “We're fans of old music and Bon Jovi in particular. We always liked their songwriting style.”

The band also includes guitarist Andrew Kistler, drummer Tyler Wingert and bassist Anthony Mauer.

Pioneer Salesmen have been playing together for about four years, only totaling about 50 shows so far, “playing any shows we can along the way.” That has included gigs at the Old Rock House; Fubar; Red Flag; Principia College in Elsah, Illinois; the Conservatory in Alton; Sky Music Lounge in Ballwin; Home Bar in Arlington Heights, Illinois; and various music festivals in Alton.

Catapulting to a venue the size of Enterprise Center is quite a move.

McDonell says there are butterflies going into the show, but “good butterflies. We've obviously not played anything that big. But we know how to be professional and not let the nerves get to us.”

He says the band will have just under 20 minutes to perform, which means every moment has to count.

"We were rehearsing the other day, and it’s going to be five songs," McDonell says. "We’ve been working stuff out, and fixing longer parts. We feel it’s a pretty good set and it will work out. But it’s a nerve-racking timeslot.”

The band heard about the contest on the radio and figured they’d give it a shot, not thinking much of it after.

With no great performance video on hand, Pioneer Salesmen organized a concert at Principia College, where a couple of the band members attended and where they knew they could attract a crowd. There, they performed a 40-minute set filmed by students studying videography, assuring the video audition would be high quality.

“It went very well,” McDonell says of the show. “We were definitely feeling it. We played everything correctly, and it felt tight."

The song plucked from the footage for the contest was “The Life We Lead” from 2018.

“The song’s been around a while," he says. "It’s one of those songs that came together really quickly. I write all the songs on acoustic guitar and bring them to the guys. They selected the song for the contest because of how well it showcases the band’s sound."

The band thought it might have a good chance at winning the contest.

“We got a little bit of confidence in ourselves," McDonell says. "We know what good live music sounds like. We weren’t overly like ‘we’re gonna win this.’ We thought it was going to come down to it being a certain amount of bands, and we might make it to the final group. Then I got an email saying we were selected.

“We were surprised and honored.”

He hopes the thousands of potential new fans at the Bon Jovi show will see that “we draw a lot of inspiration from and have a tremendous respect for rock and roll, especially from the ‘60s and ‘70s. But we're trying to do our own thing, not trying to copy anybody. I feel like we have something to offer and we're a solid live band.”

He’s not sure what the opportunity could lead to, if anything. But he's glad to reach new listeners.

For Bon Jovi's 2017 concert at Enterprise Center (then named Scottrade Center), St. Louis band Former Me won the contest for the opening spot. The band, which since has broken up, also got a surprise backstage visit from Jon Bon Jovi.

While McDonell isn't sure whether the same will happen this time, he knows how he would react. "I would try to be real cool about it, tell him were big fans of his music and try to not say anything too crazy," he says. "I'd tell him we're humbled and honored and appreciate the amazing opportunity.”

McDonell says he grew up listening to 1960s and ‘70s rock, and the band is most influenced by the British Invasion and bands such as the Doors, Led Zeppelin and the Beatles, before getting into “newer” music like Bon Jovi.

Pioneer Salesmen released their “Illuminate Your Mind” EP in 2018, followed by the “What Goes to Show” EP in 2019 and “Only Fools” EP in 2020.

The band is about eight songs into its full-length album debut.

“Our newer songs are even bigger and better,” McDonell says.

What Bon Jovi, Pioneer Salesmen • When 8 p.m. April 21 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $16-$747 • More info ticketmaster.com

