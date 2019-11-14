Amanda Shires’ “ATMOSPHERELESS” tour is at Off Broadway on Feb. 5; show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at ticketweb.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.
Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.