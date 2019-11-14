Subscribe for 99¢
Music Americana Awards

Amanda Shires performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Amanda Shires’ “ATMOSPHERELESS” tour is at Off Broadway on Feb. 5; show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at ticketweb.com. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

 

Tags

View comments