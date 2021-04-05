 Skip to main content
Ambrosia booked for POWERplex's Drive-In St. Louis concert series
Ambrosia booked for POWERplex's Drive-In St. Louis concert series

Ambrosia

Ambrosia

 Courtesy of Ambrosia

An evening with Ambrosia will take place May 8 at POWERplex’s Drive-In St. Louis, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd. 

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Prices are per carload and start at $99.95 for general admission. Premier parking spots, VIP picnic pads and party pads are also available.

Get tickets at eventbrite.com. Click here for ticket options.

Get more information at driveinstl.com.

 

