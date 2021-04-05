Ambrosia booked for POWERplex's Drive-In St. Louis concert series

An evening with Ambrosia will take place May 8 at POWERplex’s Drive-In St. Louis, 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
-
Live music ramps up with new wave of COVID-friendly St. Louis concerts
-
Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz battle is a win-win
-
Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis leaves 'American Idol' grateful for the opportunity
-
Concerts return to Fox Theatre with 'STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox' series
-
Little River Band coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater for socially distanced concert
Prices are per carload and start at $99.95 for general admission. Premier parking spots, VIP picnic pads and party pads are also available.
Get tickets at eventbrite.com. Click here for ticket options.
Get more information at driveinstl.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today