American Aquarium heading to Delmar Hall

American Aquarium is at Delmar Hall with a concert on July 14; show time is at 8 p.m.
Morgan Wade is also on the bill.
The show is part of the band’s “Lamantations Tour.”
Tickets are $20-$22.50 and go on sale at ticketmaster.com. The box office is not yet open.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall has not yet reopened since closing March 2020 in wake of the pandemic, but is slated to reopen this summer.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
