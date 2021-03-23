'American Idol' journey ends for Lake Saint Louis' Michael Gerow

Lake Saint Louis’ Michael Gerow’s “American Idol” journey came to an end on Monday night’s show on ABC during the Duets round.

But his fans had to check out his social media to learn the news. His duet didn't air on the show, just like his Hollywood Week genre performance didn't air on Sunday's show. Gerow just couldn't catch a break when it came to snagging airtime.

On his social media, the 16-year-old says this is just the beginning and he can't wait to see what the future holds.

His new single “Nice Boy,” which he performed during his “American Idol” audition, will be released Thursday.

Michael is a junior at Christian High School in O’Fallon, Missouri.

