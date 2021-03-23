 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'American Idol' journey ends for Lake Saint Louis' Michael Gerow
0 comments

'American Idol' journey ends for Lake Saint Louis' Michael Gerow

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Saint Louis’ Michael Gerow’s “American Idol” journey came to an end on Monday night’s show on ABC during the Duets round.

But his fans had to check out his social media to learn the news. His duet didn't air on the show, just like his Hollywood Week genre performance didn't air on Sunday's show. Gerow just couldn't catch a break when it came to snagging airtime.

On his social media, the 16-year-old says this is just the beginning and he can't wait to see what the future holds.

His new single “Nice Boy,” which he performed during his “American Idol” audition, will be released Thursday.

Michael is a junior at Christian High School in O’Fallon, Missouri.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: DJ Mahf's dance party celebrates Motown legacy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports