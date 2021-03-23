'American Idol' journey ends for Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis

Michael Gerow’s “American Idol” journey came to an end Monday night in the ABC competition's Duets round.

But fans of the Lake Saint Louis singer had to check social media to learn the news. His duet didn't air on TV, just like his Hollywood Week genre performance didn't air on Sunday's show. Gerow just couldn't catch a break when it came to snagging airtime.

On social media, the 16-year-old says this is just the beginning, and he can't wait to see what the future holds.

His new single, “Nice Boy,” which he performed for his “American Idol” audition, will be released Thursday.

Michael is a junior at Christian High School in O’Fallon, Missouri.

