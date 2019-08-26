It’s almost time for aspiring “American Idol” singers to step up to the microphone in Springfield, Il. Those auditions are being held Sept. 7 at the BOS Center (1 Convention Center Plaza).
This is for the third season of the new “American Idol.”
Click here to see the full list of eligibility requirements, which include being a U.S. citizen 15-28 years old, or if you’d advanced to the Top Ten of any previous season of “American Idol,” and have no existing contracts prohibiting you for participating on the show, and you can’t be a candidate running for public office.