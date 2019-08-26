Subscribe for 99¢
"American Idol"

This image released by ABC shows, from left, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan of "American Idol" in New York. (Eric Liebowitz/ABC via AP)

 Eric Liebowitz

It’s almost time for aspiring “American Idol” singers to step up to the microphone in Springfield, Il. Those auditions are being held Sept. 7 at the BOS Center (1 Convention Center Plaza).

This is for the third season of the new “American Idol.”

 

Register for the audition by clicking here if you haven’t already.

Click here to see the full list of eligibility requirements, which include being a U.S. citizen 15-28 years old, or if you’d advanced to the Top Ten of any previous season of “American Idol,” and have no existing contracts prohibiting you for participating on the show, and you can’t be a candidate running for public office.

 

Tags

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments