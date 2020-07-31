You are the owner of this article.
'American Idol' virtual auditions announced including Missouri and Illinois dates
"American Idol"

This image released by ABC shows, from left, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan of "American Idol" in New York. (Eric Liebowitz/ABC via AP)

 Eric Liebowitz

After the 2020 live shows of “American Idol” were forced to go virtual because of the pandemic, now for the first time all-remote auditions will take place across the U.S. 

“Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place with all fifty states and Washington, D.C. able to participate. Each state has specific dates for the remote auditions. Missouri auditions are Aug. 12, the same day as Wisconsin and Louisiana. Illinois auditions are Aug. 28 with Indiana and Minnesota.

Auditions start Aug. 10 with Delaware, Florida and Ohio.

Auditioners will be face-to-face with a show producer, and will receive real-time feedback.

Click here for more information and to reserve a spot to audition.

Just Sam was crowned the show’s latest winner back in the spring.

