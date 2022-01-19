 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amos Lee heading to the Pageant with Neal Francis

Amos Lee

Amos Lee

 Courtesy of the artist

Amos Lee is at the Pageant with a show at 7:30 p.m. June 14. Neal Francis is also on the bill.

Tickets are $50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bono 'embarrassed' by his voice in early U2 songs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News