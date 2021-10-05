 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith reunite to bring Christmas tour to the Fox Theatre
0 comments

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith reunite to bring Christmas tour to the Fox Theatre

{{featured_button_text}}
Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will bring their Christmas show to the Fox Theatre with a show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. 

The show will feature selections from the artists’ Christmas repertoires.

Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 and are on sale now at metrotix.com.

The tour begins Dec. 1 in Charleston, WV.

In a statement, Grant says: “Christmas is about hope and we all need to be reminded of that right now.  Reuniting with Michael for a run of Christmas shows just feels right.  We both love Christmas music and doing this tour together is one of my favorite things I get to do all year long.”

Smith adds: “This is my absolute favorite time of the year and I am so happy to be back on the road with my dear friend, Amy Grant. We’ve been doing this tour together for many years and it just never gets old.”

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stanley Tucci was recovering from cancer treatment while making 'Searching for Italy'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News