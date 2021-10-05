Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith reunite to bring Christmas tour to the Fox Theatre

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will bring their Christmas show to the Fox Theatre with a show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
The show will feature selections from the artists’ Christmas repertoires.
Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 and are on sale now at metrotix.com.
The tour begins Dec. 1 in Charleston, WV.
In a statement, Grant says: “Christmas is about hope and we all need to be reminded of that right now. Reuniting with Michael for a run of Christmas shows just feels right. We both love Christmas music and doing this tour together is one of my favorite things I get to do all year long.”
Smith adds: “This is my absolute favorite time of the year and I am so happy to be back on the road with my dear friend, Amy Grant. We’ve been doing this tour together for many years and it just never gets old.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
