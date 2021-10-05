Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith reunite to bring Christmas tour to the Fox Theatre

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will bring their Christmas show to the Fox Theatre with a show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

The show will feature selections from the artists’ Christmas repertoires.

Tickets are $49.50-$149.50 and are on sale now at metrotix.com.

The tour begins Dec. 1 in Charleston, WV.

In a statement, Grant says: “Christmas is about hope and we all need to be reminded of that right now. Reuniting with Michael for a run of Christmas shows just feels right. We both love Christmas music and doing this tour together is one of my favorite things I get to do all year long.”

Smith adds: “This is my absolute favorite time of the year and I am so happy to be back on the road with my dear friend, Amy Grant. We’ve been doing this tour together for many years and it just never gets old.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.