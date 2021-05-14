An Evening with Chicago is canceled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.

Earlier update: Rock band Chicago’s June 23 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for June 22, 2021. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto the tickets as they will be good for the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new date. The changes come in wake of the current pandemic. Click here and here for ticket refund information.