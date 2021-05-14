An Evening with Chicago is canceled at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: An Evening with Chicago and Their Greatest Hits June 22 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre is canceled.
No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.
The show had originally been scheduled for 2020, then moved to 2021.
Earlier update: Rock band Chicago’s June 23 concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for June 22, 2021. Ticket holders are asked to hold onto the tickets as they will be good for the new date. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new date. The changes come in wake of the current pandemic. Click here and here for ticket refund information.
Original post: Chicago returns to St. Louis with a show June 23 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Rick Springfield is also on the bill.
Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30.50-$130.50 and go on sale at at 11 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.
The tour begins June 12 in Concord, Calif.