An evening with the Avett Brothers taking place at St. Louis Music Park

The Avett Brothers

The Avett Brothers

 Photo Credit: Crackerfarm

An evening with the Avett Brothers will take place at 8 p.m. June 3 at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights.

Tickets are $55-$85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com.

The show is presented by the Pageant and Live Nation.

Click here for more information.

St. Louis Music Park enters into its second year this summer.

 

