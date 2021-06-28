 Skip to main content
Anberlin heading to Delmar Hall
 Courtesy of the artist

Anberlin is coming to Delmar Hall with a show on Sept. 12; show time is at 7 p.m. The Early November is also on the bill.

Tickets are $28.50-$33 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 1 at ticketmaster.com.

105.7 the Point is presenting the show.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall is currently closed but reopens soon.

